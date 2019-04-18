Ronald McDonald House looking for 'House Dinner Heroes'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Ronald McDonald House's new addition is about a month away from its grand opening. Shortly after that construction is complete, renovations to parts of the existing building will begin to make room for additional families. During a four month renovation period, the community room and kitchen, where meals are prepared and served to families, will be unusable.

To help meet families needs while their children are being treated at the Mayo Clinic, the Ronald McDonald House is asking people to donate money to purchase catered and grab-and-go meals for the families. Their goal is to raise $20,000 to offer these meals at least twice a week.

"These families have spent 10 hours at the hospital. The last thing they need to do is think about, 'what am I gonna have for dinner?'" says long-time volunteer Karen Manthey.

The kitchen and community room are expected to be open again by the end of September.

Click here for Ronald McDonald House's fundraiser page.