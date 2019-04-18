Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ronald McDonald House looking for 'House Dinner Heroes'

Once the new addition is complete, the House needs your help to feed the families staying in Rochester while their children receive medical treatment.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 8:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Ronald McDonald House's new addition is about a month away from its grand opening. Shortly after that construction is complete, renovations to parts of the existing building will begin to make room for additional families. During a four month renovation period, the community room and kitchen, where meals are prepared and served to families, will be unusable.

To help meet families needs while their children are being treated at the Mayo Clinic, the Ronald McDonald House is asking people to donate money to purchase catered and grab-and-go meals for the families. Their goal is to raise $20,000 to offer these meals at least twice a week.

"These families have spent 10 hours at the hospital. The last thing they need to do is think about, 'what am I gonna have for dinner?'" says long-time volunteer Karen Manthey.

The kitchen and community room are expected to be open again by the end of September.

Click here for Ronald McDonald House's fundraiser page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Tracking a chillier start to your Friday before a sunny warm up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Clearing Clouds and a Great Friday

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Image

IA bill considers stun guns on college campuses

Image

WWI artifacts donated in Mitchell County

Image

Rider Appreciation Day at Rochester City Lines

Image

Ronald McDonald House seeks donations

Image

Mausoleum repairs

Image

Work Skills Challenge Day

Image

Power fully restored for Freeborn-Mower Cooperative customers

Image

MercyOne: How to treat those dealing with heart attacks

Community Events