Ronald McDonald House isn't allowing visitors during the Coronavirus pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ronald McDonald house isn't allowing any visitors inside right now, that's including volunteers and donors.

The communications director, Jacob Dreyer, said one-third of staff is working off-site to keep the least amount of people in the house as they can. The house serves children with compromised immune systems, but Dreyer explained luckily, things going on in the outside world aren't effecting them as much because they're safe in the house. That's because staff is making sure the cleanliness of the house, safety and overall well-being of the children and parents is their number one priority.

Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info

Dreyer explained it's really hard on staff and the families right now not being able to do their normal fun services, but he said the families have been very understanding that staff is doing everything they can to protect their children. "In addition to limiting those outside visitors, that includes a lot of our house activities," said Dreyer. "So we're talking paw pals where the pet therapy dogs come in, we're talking about house dinner groups where large groups would come in and serve meals to families. So that has been tough because those are just really neat things that are unique to a place like the Ronald McDonald house."

Staff is still accepting donations though and collecting pop tabs. If you're wondering how they're still able to accept pop tabs, it's because they never come anywhere close to children or their families. The tabs are dumped into cardboard boxes and then taken straight to the recycling center. Dreyer explained if you come to the house with items to donate, you can drop them off and staff will collect the donation after you leave. Employees will be disinfecting all of the items and wearing protective gloves to prevent bringing any germs in. "There's a lot of products that we would normally ask for that are off the shelves right now," said Dreyer. "So we're just trying to navigate how we can get a hold of certain things to make sure the house is staying clean and staying stocked and functioning at the highest possible rate."

Dreyer added the best way you can help during this time is through financial donations to the house.​ For more information, you can visit their website.