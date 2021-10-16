Ronald McDonald House in Rochester collects 'Cans for Kids'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Ronald McDonald House in Rochester serves children and families who travel to Mayo Clinic for life-saving medical care.

Saturday the house held a donation drive in an effort to give back to those families.

In partnership with McNeilus companies, the two organizations team up to collect aluminum cans and bottles.

The quarterly tradition started in 2007, where all funds from recycling the cans go back to supporting the children and families who stay at the Ronald McDonald house.

Ronald McDonald House Development Officer, Angela Christensen, says, “It not only financially supports our children and families who are traveling for vital medical care here in Rochester, but it also helps spread the word to our greater community about the mission of the Ronald McDonald House, and it really encourages people to get involved in other ways.”

The Ronald McDonald House collects pop tabs year-round, but making use of the entire can recycles more money.

Christine Kersting, McNeilus says “It’s nice to know that our work is not only essential but that we can do something additional to help the greater good and the general public.” She adds,

“People care and people want to do things to help and support you. So take comfort in the fact that there is a lot of support around you even if you're not hearing it or seeing it directly.”

McNeilus also has a collection at the front of its facility where people can drop cans off at any time.

So far the partnership has raised nearly $22,000 over the span of the program.

“It spreads incredible awareness to our community and supports children and families in the most important ways,” Christensen adds.

If you didn't get a chance to donate, the next Cans for Kids collection date is scheduled for March 19th.