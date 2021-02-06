Ronald McDonald House annual 'Hearts and Diamonds' event held virtually

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Ronald McDonald House in Rochester holds an annual fundraising effort to support their mission of providing children a home away from home.

This year the 18th annual Hearts And Diamonds Spectacular is being held virtually.

Rochester Ronald McDonald House Executive Director, Peggy Elliot says the event usually draws nearly 270 participants.

Elliot says with the challenges presented by the global pandemic, it was still important to celebrate the children and families they serve.

She explains, “It has certainly been a challenging year for all of us and all of our families. We believe it has been an exceptionally difficult year for the families who call Ronald McDonald House their home away from home."

She tells KIMT the inspiration behind the event is to bring people together who believe in their mission to support the Ronald McDonald house's children and their families.

“We are connected through our shared support and belief that there's nothing more important than your child's health and well-being, and also keeping families together,” she adds.

The Hearts and Diamonds Spectacular has raised more than 2.3 million dollars over the last 18 years.

If you were not able to participate in this year's event, the Ronald McDonald house has a list of other ways to support their mission in Rochester on their website, https://www.rmhmn.org/.