Rollover injures two people from Rochester

WANAMINGO, Minn. – Two people from Rochester are hurt in a Goodhue County rollover.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Mohamed Abdiasis Sufi, 26 of Rochester, was driving north on Highway 52 when he lost control and rolled into the median north of Wanamingo. Two passengers in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. Nicole Chante Grinstead, 23 of Rochester, and a six-year-old boy were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester for treatment.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Wanamingo Fire, and Zumbrota police and ambulance assisted with this accident, which happened around 2:41 pm Friday.
