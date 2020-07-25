Rollover injures one in Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt in a rollover crash Friday evening in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Cody Dean Schoultz, 30 of Waseca, was driving north on Highway 69 when he went into the ditch near the 150th Street intersection and rolled. This happened just before 7:30 pm.

The Patrol says Schoultz suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. A passenger, Sean Donte Doss, 35 of Albert Lea, was not hurt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Emmons Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.