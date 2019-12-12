Clear

Rollover crash on I-90 sends woman to the hospital

Went off the highway in Olmsted County.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Wisconsin woman is hurt after a rollover crash Thursday in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Stephanie S. Sillito, 37 of La Crosse, WI, was westbound on Interstate 90 when she lost control around 11:48 am near mile marker 232, went into the right ditch, and rolled multiple times.

Sillito suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

St. Charles police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this accident.

