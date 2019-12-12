Rollover crash on I-90 sends woman to the hospital

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Wisconsin woman is hurt after a rollover crash Thursday in Olmsted County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Stephanie S. Sillito, 37 of La Crosse, WI, was westbound on Interstate 90 when she lost control around 11:48 am near mile marker 232, went into the right ditch, and rolled multiple times.
Sillito suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.
St. Charles police, fire, and ambulance assisted with this accident.
