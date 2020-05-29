Rollover crash north of Clear Lake Friday morning

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Two teens had to be checked for injuries after a rollover crash in rural Cerro Gordo County Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 am in the 18000 block of Finch Avenue. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Kyra A. Miller, 18 of Clear Lake, was driving south in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when she lost control on a curve, went into the south ditch and rolled, coming to a stop upside down near a culvert opening.

Miller and a 17-year-old passenger were evaluated at the scene and were not taken to the hospital.