Rollover crash near Minnesota-Iowa border on I-35

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol said road conditions were snowy and icy when a vehicle rolled late Thursday night.

Authorities say 23-year-old John Kalapos, of Cucamonga, California, suffered non-life threatening injuries when the 2003 Toyota TK he was driving rolled near the Minnesota-Iowa border.

The pickup was northbound on I-35 when it lost control, went into the ditch and rolled near mile marker 3.

Kalapos was transported to Albert Lea Medical Center.