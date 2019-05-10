Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rollover crash in rural Fillmore County

We are working to learn more after a rollover crash in Fillmore County.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 4:30 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 6:32 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn -- We're still working to learn more about overnight crash in rural Fillmore County. 

It happened in the early morning hours Friday on County Road 5, southwest of Chatfield. 

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is still investgating how many people were inside, and if anyone was hurt. 

This is a developing story, be sure to stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Buntenbach named AMC's Player of the Year

Image

Anglers are ready for the MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Art Behind Bars

Image

Homelessness & Affordable housing

Image

Albert Lea is the place to be

Image

600 Volunteers Helping Out

Image

94-year-old continues to volunteer at Mayo Clinic

Image

Butcher retires after 50 years in the business

Image

Mason City gets set for Walk MS fundraiser

Image

Economic boost expected from MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Community Events