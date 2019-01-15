Rollover crash in northwest Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A rollover accident has closed a second of 12th Street NW.
The single-vehicle rollover happened just past the intersection with Taft Avenue and the 77-year-old driver was taken from the scene by ambulance. Authorities say the driver apparently suffered some sort of medical condition and crashed into a tree.
No other details are available at this time.
