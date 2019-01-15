Clear
Rollover crash in northwest Mason City

At least one person transported from the scene by ambulance.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 1:56 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A rollover accident has closed a second of 12th Street NW.

The single-vehicle rollover happened just past the intersection with Taft Avenue and the 77-year-old driver was taken from the scene by ambulance.  Authorities say the driver apparently suffered some sort of medical condition and crashed into a tree.

No other details are available at this time.

Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
