Rollover crash on Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County results in minor injuries

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 10:34 AM

FLOYD, Iowa - An Iowa man was cited after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning resulted in a vehicle rear-ending a semi before rolling.

The Iowa State Patrol said Dana Cochran, 49, of Clinton, fell asleep at the wheel near mile marker 210 on the Avenue of the Saints at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday and rear-ended a semi.

Cochran’s vehicle then lost control, went into the median and rolled. He suffered minor injuries and refused transport. He was cited with failure to maintain control.

