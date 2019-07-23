FLOYD, Iowa - An Iowa man was cited after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning resulted in a vehicle rear-ending a semi before rolling.
The Iowa State Patrol said Dana Cochran, 49, of Clinton, fell asleep at the wheel near mile marker 210 on the Avenue of the Saints at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday and rear-ended a semi.
Cochran’s vehicle then lost control, went into the median and rolled. He suffered minor injuries and refused transport. He was cited with failure to maintain control.
Related Content
- Rollover crash on Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County results in minor injuries
- Minor injury during semi rollover in Rochester
- 1 suffers minor injuries after rollover crash in Rochester
- Minor injuries after Rochester crash
- Two hurt in Floyd County rollover
- Election 2018: Final Floyd County results
- Floyd County crash turns deadly
- Deputy, police officer suffer minor injuries after high-speed chase ends in Floyd County
- Iowa DOT proposing new Floyd interchange on Avenue of the Saints
- UPDATE: Postville man killed in Floyd County rollover
Scroll for more content...