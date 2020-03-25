Rollover crash claims woman's life in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – One person was killed Friday when a vehicle rolled into a drainage ditch in rural Freeborn County.

It happened around 11:13 am on County Road 30 about a quarter mile south of 200th Street.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says Joyce Chapek of Albert Lea was driving north when she lost control on icy road conditions, went into the east ditch, and her Ford Explorer rolled onto its roof. First responders could not initially see anyone inside the vehicle because it was in the water.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Glenville Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.