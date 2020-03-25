Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rollover crash claims woman's life in Freeborn County

Happened Friday on County Road 30.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 12:07 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 1:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – One person was killed Friday when a vehicle rolled into a drainage ditch in rural Freeborn County.
It happened around 11:13 am on County Road 30 about a quarter mile south of 200th Street.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says Joyce Chapek of Albert Lea was driving north when she lost control on icy road conditions, went into the east ditch, and her Ford Explorer rolled onto its roof. First responders could not initially see anyone inside the vehicle because it was in the water. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Glenville Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Donation box for those in need

Image

Strikers bowling alley offering free grab and go meals

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More rain to come this week

Image

Comparing Coronavirus to history

Image

How restaurants are playing it safe with takeout food

Image

Sean Weather 3/24 2

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks Coronavirus

Image

Rochester Honkers remain hopeful for season to start on time

Community Events