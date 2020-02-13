Rollover crash Thursday on I-90 in Mower County sends 1 to hospital

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 66-year-old Iowa woman was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate-90.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Malibu was westbound when it entered the median and rolled at mile marker 204.

It happened at 8:09 a.m.

The driver, 72-year-old John Odell, of Jefferson, Iowa, suffered minor injuries. A passenger, 66-year-old Linda Odell, was taken to St. Marys for non-life threatening injuries.