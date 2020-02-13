MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 66-year-old Iowa woman was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate-90.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Malibu was westbound when it entered the median and rolled at mile marker 204.
It happened at 8:09 a.m.
The driver, 72-year-old John Odell, of Jefferson, Iowa, suffered minor injuries. A passenger, 66-year-old Linda Odell, was taken to St. Marys for non-life threatening injuries.
Related Content
- Rollover crash Thursday on I-90 in Mower County sends 1 to hospital
- Rollover crash on I-90 sends woman to the hospital
- Crash on icy I-90 in Mower County
- Rollover on I-90 in Austin
- Mower County accident sends three to hospital
- Crash sends five people to hospital in Mower County
- Austin man injured in I-90 rollover crash in Freeborn Co.
- Pickup truck loses a tire on I-90 in Mower County
- Five people in Mower County rollover
- Southern Minnesota rollover sends three to hospital
Scroll for more content...