5 injured, including 4 kids, in southern Minnesota rollover crash on I-90

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A late night crash sends five people to the hospital.

It happened Thursday just before midnight on I-90 just north of Stewartville.

State Troopers say a mini-van driven by Brenda Walla, 39 of Wisconsin with four kids inside went off the road and rolled. The freeway was blocked off for about a half hour while crews cleared the scene.

At least one passenger was flown to St. Mary's Hospital by Mayo 1. According to State Patrol, one of the kids (age 10) wasn't wearing a seat belt.

All of the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.