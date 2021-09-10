Rolling out the red carpet for the Iowa Independent Film Festival

MASON CITY, Iowa - The red carpet is being rolled out to independent film producers and actors in North Iowa.

After a year of being held all online, the Iowa Independent Film Festival is returning to Mason City and Clear Lake this weekend. The films span a wide array of genres, from action to drama, comedy to animation, and even documentaries, and can range in time between 5-12 minutes, though there are some that are 90 minutes long. Films will be showcased at NIACC's Beem Center and at the Lake Theater in Clear Lake, with an award show set for Saturday night.

Joshua Masson is the festival's communications director, and is also submitting his own short film at this year's festival. Over the course of the last year, he says producers have had more time to create some high-quality flicks.

"People had time to work on them a little longer than they might, they didn't rush, they really weren't doing anything new, so they had a lot of time to work on them. We had some really good results."

Over the years, he's seen crowds and submissions come from near and far.

"We have one guy that's come from the United Kingdom, Japan and Brazil. This year, it's a little bit closer. We have one actor from California coming to be here, he's got roots here and to come to support his film. We've got several movies from all over the world."

Like last year, there will also be an online option if participants choose. Tickets are still available through the festival's website. For more information, and to see a complete list of submissions, click here.