Rolling average of new COVID cases up almost 50% in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota hit the 2 million mark for people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, virus case counts are also on the rise. Health officials reported 1,784 new infections Sunday. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by nearly 47%, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. Minnesota has recorded the nation’s fifth-highest of new cases per population in that time. Both hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are trending up as well.

There were 13 new deaths reported Sunday, bringing the toll over the course of the pandemic to 6,957.

“Getting vaccinated will allow us to get back to the people we love and the things we have missed — and put an end to this pandemic,” says Governor Tim Walz. “I am so grateful that 2 million Minnesotans have rolled up their sleeves, taken their shot, and put us on the path back to normalcy. We are working tirelessly to get vaccines to all Minnesotans who need them, and if everyone gets a shot when they are able, we will put this pandemic behind us and enjoy the brighter days we know are ahead.”