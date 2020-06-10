Roller City to reopen Friday

MASON CITY, Iowa - Following a near 3-month hiatus, a popular pasttime is ready to rock and roll!

Roller City is announcing that they will reopen this Friday.

Owner Tyler Anderson says the decision to close the popular hangout came ahead of a formal shutdown from the Governor's office. During the shutdown, he used the time to evaluate practices to make it safer for everyone when the day to reopen came.

"Part of the COVID transition for us was, let's slow down, let's drill into different processes with what we're doing. Whether that's sanitary, birthday parties, anything in between."

In addition, the roller rink also received a fresh coat of paint, as well as the installation of new carpet that was donated courtesy of First Citizens Bank.

"We just don't have a lot of time between seasons to actually do stuff like carpet and painting, so this is a great opportunity to show everybody what we've done."

Before you lace up your skates, you'll notice some changes. While normal capacity is around 650 skaters, that will be reduced down to 150-175 for the time being, employees will be wearing masks and gloves, rental skates will be heavily sanitized after each session, and hours will be limited from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from now until August.

With many entertainment options like pools remaining closed this summer, Anderson anticipates steady business.

"This is an opportunity for us to say, we can be a safe haven for the kids in the summer. Not only during the school year when we're really busy, but also in the summer. Normally per session on Saturday nights, we'll hit anywhere between 60 and 80 people on a Saturday in the summer, which isn't too bad. But we're anticipating around double that, since there's not a whole lot else going on."