Rogue bison on the loose in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Rochester are asking residents to keep an eye out for a rogue bison that's been on the loose since the weekend.

A farmer spotted the bison walking through his fields in southwest Rochester on Sunday. Officers approached the animal, but it started acting aggressively.

Olmsted County sheriff's officials have been in touch with the bison's owner. Capt. Scott Behrens says people should stay away from the bison if they see it because it could charge if it feels threatened.

“If the bison is in the roadway or posing a threat to public safety, we will do what is necessary to protect public safety,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning. “We are hopeful the animal will return to where it came from after wandering about.”