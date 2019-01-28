Rockwell native sets powerlifting records

MANKATO, Minnesota -- Josh Lentz set multiple powerlifting records last Saturday at the Minnesota State Championships at Mankato.
Lentz, competing in the 220 pound category, set a record with a 556 lb bench, a 744 pound squat and had the highest mark for total weight with 2,039 lbs lifted all together.
