Rockwell native sets powerlifting records

It was a big day for Josh Lentz last Saturday in Mankato.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MANKATO, Minnesota -- Josh Lentz set multiple powerlifting records last Saturday at the Minnesota State Championships at Mankato. 

Lentz, competing in the 220 pound category, set a record with a 556 lb bench, a 744 pound squat and had the highest mark for total weight with 2,039 lbs lifted all together. 

