Rockwell man wins $10K lottery prize, was 1 number away from $45M jackpot

ROCKWELL, Iowa - A Cerro Gordo County man won a $10,000 Mega Millions prize and was one number away from winning the $45M jackpot.

Gerald Ries, of Rockwell, matched four white balls and the Mega Ball in the June 14 drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $71M.

Ries purchased his ticket at the Rockwell Area Market.