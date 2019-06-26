Clear

Rockwell man wins $10K lottery prize, was 1 number away from $45M jackpot

Gerald Ries - Photo courtesy Iowa Lottery.

A Cerro Gordo County man won a $10,000 Mega Millions prize and was one number away from winning the $45M jackpot.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:46 PM

Gerald Ries, of Rockwell, matched four white balls and the Mega Ball in the June 14 drawing.

Gerald Ries, of Rockwell, matched four white balls and the Mega Ball in the June 14 drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $71M.

Ries purchased his ticket at the Rockwell Area Market.

