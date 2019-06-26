ROCKWELL, Iowa - A Cerro Gordo County man won a $10,000 Mega Millions prize and was one number away from winning the $45M jackpot.
Gerald Ries, of Rockwell, matched four white balls and the Mega Ball in the June 14 drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $71M.
Ries purchased his ticket at the Rockwell Area Market.
Related Content
- Rockwell man wins $10K lottery prize, was 1 number away from $45M jackpot
- Mason City woman wins $50K lottery prize
- Iowa man claims $1 million lottery prize
- Man facing sex crime wins big lottery prize
- Rockwell death under investigation
- $343M and $440M jackpots tempt lottery players
- The world's biggest lottery jackpot...NOT!
- Charles City woman claims $100,000 lottery prize
- Rockwell native sets powerlifting records
- Rockwell man pleads guilty to assaults
Scroll for more content...