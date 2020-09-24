Rockwell man sentenced for Mason City chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A case that started with a woman saying her husband was pointing a gun at her ends with a deferred judgment.

Tanner Stephen Breiner, 27 of Rockwell, pleaded guilty to one count of eluding and has been sentenced to three years of probation and a $750 civil penalty. If Briener fulfills all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

Breiner was arrested on October 18 after Mason City police responded to the woman’s call from the 700 block of South Van Buren Avenue and saw Breiner driving away from the scene. A chase ended near Owl Avenue when Breiner’s vehicle developed a mechanical problem.

As part of a plea deal, a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed.