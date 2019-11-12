Clear

Rockwell man pleads not guilty to car chase and gun threat

Tanner Breiner
Tanner Breiner

Accused of holding a woman at gunpoint.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of holding someone at gunpoint and then leading authorities on a car chase is pleading not guilty.

Tanner S. Breiner, 27 of Rockwell, is charged with eluding, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of marijuana. He was arrested on October 18 after Mason City police were called to the 700 block of South Van Buren Avenue around 12:10 am.

A woman had reported her husband pointing a gun at her. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a departing vehicle which refused to stop for law enforcement. That led to a pursuit which ended when the fleeing vehicle developed a mechanical problem near Owl Avenue. The driver, Tanner Breiner, was then taken into custody.

His trial is scheduled to begin on January 28, 2020.

