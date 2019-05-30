Rockwell man pleads guilty to assaults

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rockwell man is pleading guilty to attacking a woman and a sheriff’s deputy.
Greg Alan Neve, 41, is charged with assault on persons in certain occupations and domestic abuse assault. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Neve after a report of a fight between a man and woman in a Rockwell street.
Rockwell is accused of leaving the woman bruised and with a cut on the back of her head, then head butting a deputy during his arrest.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17.
