Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rockwell man pleads guilty to assaults

Greg Neve Greg Neve

Arrested after reported fight in the street.

Posted: May 30, 2019 2:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rockwell man is pleading guilty to attacking a woman and a sheriff’s deputy.

Greg Alan Neve, 41, is charged with assault on persons in certain occupations and domestic abuse assault. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Neve after a report of a fight between a man and woman in a Rockwell street.

Rockwell is accused of leaving the woman bruised and with a cut on the back of her head, then head butting a deputy during his arrest.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
More sunshine with warmer temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local coffee shop collecting donations for students

Image

UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Image

Tracking Heat and Sunshine

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Community Events