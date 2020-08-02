Rockwell man pleads guilty to Mason City chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached in a police chase after someone was held at gunpoint.

Tanner Stephen Breiner, 27 of Rockwell, was arrested October 18 and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, eluding, and possession of marijuana.

Mason City police say a woman reported her husband pointing a gun at her. Officers responded to the 700 block of South Van Buren Avenue and saw a vehicle leaving the scene and refusing to stop for law enforcement. A pursuit ended when the vehicle developed a mechanical problem near Owl Avenue and the driver, Tanner Breiner, was taken into custody.

He’s now pleaded guilty to eluding. His sentencing is set for September 16.