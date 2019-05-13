ROCKWELL, Iowa – A man is jailed after allegedly attacking a woman and a sheriff’s deputy.
Greg Alan Neve, 41 of Rockwell, is being held on $5,000 bond, charged with assault on a peace officer and domestic assault. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the area of 2nd Street North and Elm Street in Rockwell around 7 am Monday on a report of a fight in the road between a man and woman.
Court documents state Neve left the woman bruised and with a cut on the back of her head. The Sheriff’s Office says as Neve was taken into custody, he head butted a deputy and caused a cut and bruising to the left side of the deputy’s face. The deputy did not require medical attention.
Related Content
- Rockwell man accused of attacking woman and deputy
- Rockwell death under investigation
- Rockwell native sets powerlifting records
- Update: Mason City man found deceased in Rockwell grain bin
- UPDATE: Rockwell man killed in Thursday morning collision
- Rockwell discusses emergency disaster plan during mock scenario exercise
- Pit bull ban brings dozens to Rockwell City Council meeting
- Special election in Rockwell - Worley elected as new council membe
- Woman accused of attacking man with a knife
- Update: Authorities ID man found deceased at Rockwell residence as death investigation continues