Clear

Rockwell man accused of attacking woman and deputy

Greg Neve Greg Neve

Arrested Monday morning after report of roadway fight.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCKWELL, Iowa – A man is jailed after allegedly attacking a woman and a sheriff’s deputy.

Greg Alan Neve, 41 of Rockwell, is being held on $5,000 bond, charged with assault on a peace officer and domestic assault. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the area of 2nd Street North and Elm Street in Rockwell around 7 am Monday on a report of a fight in the road between a man and woman.

Court documents state Neve left the woman bruised and with a cut on the back of her head. The Sheriff’s Office says as Neve was taken into custody, he head butted a deputy and caused a cut and bruising to the left side of the deputy’s face. The deputy did not require medical attention.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking plenty of sun and much warmer temps!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Impact of Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Local farmers worried about more tariffs

Image

My Monday - Pay yourself first

Image

Dr. Oz - Kids and mental health

Image

Tracking A Sunny Start to the Work Week

Image

Some opted for a hike this Mother's Day

Image

Flower sales on Mother's Day

Image

Dover in running for upgraded basketball court

Image

Governor’s Fishing Opener wraps up on Sunday

Image

Kenyon-Wanamingo freshman finds role with track & field team

Community Events