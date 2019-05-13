Rockwell man accused of attacking woman and deputy

ROCKWELL, Iowa – A man is jailed after allegedly attacking a woman and a sheriff’s deputy.

Greg Alan Neve, 41 of Rockwell, is being held on $5,000 bond, charged with assault on a peace officer and domestic assault. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the area of 2nd Street North and Elm Street in Rockwell around 7 am Monday on a report of a fight in the road between a man and woman.

Court documents state Neve left the woman bruised and with a cut on the back of her head. The Sheriff’s Office says as Neve was taken into custody, he head butted a deputy and caused a cut and bruising to the left side of the deputy’s face. The deputy did not require medical attention.