Rockwell death under investigation

ROCKWELL, Iowa – Authorities are investigating what’s being called a “suspicious” death in Rockwell.
Rockwell police and EMTs, the Mason City Fire Department, and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 200 block of East Main Street just after 4 pm Wednesday. They say they arrived to find a deceased male.
Sheriff Kevin Pals tells KIMT the death was not caused by blunt force trauma or foul play but is considered suspicious. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to examine the situation and an autopsy will be conducted to find out the cause of death.
The name of the person who died has not been released.
