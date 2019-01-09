Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rockwell death under investigation

Deceased male found Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 8:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCKWELL, Iowa – Authorities are investigating what’s being called a “suspicious” death in Rockwell.

Rockwell police and EMTs, the Mason City Fire Department, and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 200 block of East Main Street just after 4 pm Wednesday. They say they arrived to find a deceased male.

Sheriff Kevin Pals tells KIMT the death was not caused by blunt force trauma or foul play but is considered suspicious. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to examine the situation and an autopsy will be conducted to find out the cause of death.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -5°
Rochester
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -7°
Clouds will come and go - but temps are on their way up for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rock wall could improve performance in the classroom

Image

Backpack Program at Rushford-Peterson sees need decrease

Image

National Blue Blood Drive sees officers give back

Image

hacienda assault

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Community Events