Rockford resident recalls events of weekend building fire

ROCKFORD, Iowa - An office and workshop for a hog feed mill is a total loss after a fire over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the scene of H.E. Trettin on West Main Avenue shortly after 9:30 Saturday night after passers-by noticed the flames. For several hours, firefighters from six area departments worked through thick smoke and sharp northwest winds to put out the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the larger feeding operation.

Stephanie Pearson, whose husband's family has owned the business for decades, was home at the time of the fire. She was concerned that embers could potentially ignite another one across the street.

"If my hose was in the garage and thawed out, I was preparing to do that, at least get some water on the roof there. Thankfully, nothing was too big, and went out fairly quickly. We looked at the roof yesterday and it doesn't appear to have any damage, just a lot of dust and soot."

She credits a neighbor's guests for spotting the fire, and immediately calling 911.

"We could've all been asleep and a whole lot more could've burned away before anybody saw it. I was thankful they had company over and when they were leaving, they saw the start of it, or at least before the rest of it took off."

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. No word yet on what caused the fire.