Rockford man in Minnesota crash

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are injured after an Iowa truck driver hits a car in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says it happened on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County around 7:10 pm. Officials say Duwayne Francis Paulsen, 64 of Rockford, was driving a southbound semi when he moved from the left lane to the right lane and hit the rear of a 2002 Ford Taurus.

The driver of the car, Corey John Vanthomme, 37 of Faribault, and a passenger, Wendy Marie Hanetraaf, 38 of Faribault, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. Paulsen was not hurt. The

State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of this accident.