Clear

Rockford man in Minnesota crash

Semi hits car in Freeborn County.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 8:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are injured after an Iowa truck driver hits a car in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says it happened on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County around 7:10 pm. Officials say Duwayne Francis Paulsen, 64 of Rockford, was driving a southbound semi when he moved from the left lane to the right lane and hit the rear of a 2002 Ford Taurus.

The driver of the car, Corey John Vanthomme, 37 of Faribault, and a passenger, Wendy Marie Hanetraaf, 38 of Faribault, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. Paulsen was not hurt. The

State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of this accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Breweries teaming up to help out after the California wildfires

Image

Mercy Medical Center reports patient information was accessed

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Community Events