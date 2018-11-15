Rockford dream season comes to an end

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Rockford Warriors took to the field for the final time Thursday at the UNI-Dome with hopes of capturing the program’s first state title, and only the second in school history.

New London jumped out in front early, ultimately defeating Rockford 55-14. While the Warriors left the field with tears in their eyes, they had nothing to hang their heads about. Entering the 2018 season, Rockford was riding a 23 game losing streak. But with a new head coach, things changed – dramatically. Rockford went 11-2 this year putting Warrior football on the map.

“I’m proud to be a Warrior,” said quarterback Jacob Staudt. “We didn’t give up until the end.”

That they didn’t – scoring their second touchdown with less than a minute remaining.

Staudt says being such a large part of school history has been amazing.

“It’s unbelieveable to be a part of a team like this, that just doesn’t give up and to make history – it’s a hell of a thing,” said Staudt.

With so much against them at the beginning of the year, the team set out on a mission.

“We haven’t had the best winning streak in the past and we came in kind of like a new group of guys taking over, taking charge, and we just went from there,” said Zach Ott.

The result – the Rockford community buying into the team’s success.

“The community has been great for us,” said head coach Torian Wolf. “They’ve been donating so many things – meals and things like that for the team and they’re a passionate group, so it’s awesome that these kids can be a part of pulling that community together.”

Ott says this is a season he will always remember and cherish.

“Best season I’ve ever been a part of and I wouldn’t change it any way,” said Ott.

Coach Wolf commends his senior class for the success the team has had this season addressing them in an emotional post-game speech in the locker room.

“We know the work that needs to be put in and we owe it all to these guys (the seniors),” said Wolf. “I thank you guys. I this been such an amazing journey this year and I know we’ve fought at points, and I’ve pushed you guys hard, but you guys buying into what I’ve done – what I’ve bought, means the world to me. I will remember you guys forever…and I love you guys.”