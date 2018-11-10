Clear

Rockford community ecstatic about football team's success

The Warriors are headed to the Eight-Player state title game.

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 1:25 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCKFORD, Iowa – The Rockford football team had lost 23 consecutive games entering the 2018 season.

But first-year head coach Torian Wolf accepted the challenge and has led the Warriors in a 180-degree change.

After Thursday’s 52-19 win over Southeast Warren, Rockford is headed to it’s first-ever football state championship.

“I think they’re all very shell-shocked,” said Bob Farr, a Rockford parent. “Even the parents are shell-shocked, I just don’t know what to say, don’t know what to do at every game – it’s like put your hands up to the air, grab your head (in disbelief)…oh my gosh, I can’t believe we’re at where we’re at.”

Pam Hopper says it has been fun to be a part of.

“It’s been wonderful to watch,” said Hopper. “This community has come together for this team and for the school – it’s been great to see it.”

Farr says that no matter what the outcome is of next week’s championship, this will forever be a season to remember.

“If the kids come up and do their job, we’ll be state champions. If not, we’ll be second, but what a great season! It can’t get any better, it can’t get any worse…this has been just fantastic, said Farr.

Rockford (11-1) will play New London (11-1) at the University of Northern Iowa’s UNI-Dome on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 10 AM.

