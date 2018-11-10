Rockford advances to 8-man championship game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – One of the greatest prep football turnarounds in state history isn’t done yet.

Rockford’s incredible turnaround from back-to-back winless seasons continued Thursday morning in Cedar Falls as it punched its ticket to the 8-man state championship game in dominant fashion.

Rockford ran around and through Southeast Warren in the state semifinals to a 52-19 triumph.

A team that had lost 23 games in a row entering 2018 will now have a chance to hoist a state championship next Thursday when they play at 10 a.m. in the UNI-Dome against New London.

Rockford hadn’t won a playoff game before 2018. Now, the Warriors have won three to reach the title game.

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Cedar Rapids Xavier 37, Lewis Central 13

Epworth, Western Dubuque 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18

Class Eight-Player=

Semifinal=

New London 60, Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, OT

Rockford 52, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 19