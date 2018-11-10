CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – One of the greatest prep football turnarounds in state history isn’t done yet.
Rockford’s incredible turnaround from back-to-back winless seasons continued Thursday morning in Cedar Falls as it punched its ticket to the 8-man state championship game in dominant fashion.
Rockford ran around and through Southeast Warren in the state semifinals to a 52-19 triumph.
A team that had lost 23 games in a row entering 2018 will now have a chance to hoist a state championship next Thursday when they play at 10 a.m. in the UNI-Dome against New London.
Rockford hadn’t won a playoff game before 2018. Now, the Warriors have won three to reach the title game.
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Cedar Rapids Xavier 37, Lewis Central 13
Epworth, Western Dubuque 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18
Class Eight-Player=
Semifinal=
New London 60, Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, OT
Rockford 52, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 19
Related Content
- Rockford advances to 8-man championship game
- Dream season continues for Rockford as it reaches 8-man title game
- SAW: Rockford's Zach Bushbaum
- SAW: Rockford's Marissa Norby
- Lyle-Pacelli girls advance to program's first state championship game
- Experienced Rockford squad starting out strong
- Golden Apple Award: Amber Sherrard from Rockford
- Snow not stopping local golfers in Rockford
- Crews work to restore power in Rockford
- Rockford cleans up after weekend winds