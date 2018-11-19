Clear
Rockford Historical Society trying to preserve a piece of history

The Society wants to purchase the former Iowa Northern Railroad depot for preservation, but is facing funding issue

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 9:16 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ROCKFORD, Iowa - The Rockford Historical Society is trying to preserve a piece of history.

The former Iowa Northern Railroad Depot is currently leased on a year to year basis, and now the society wants to purchase the building outright. However, the railroad will only allow the purchase if the depot is moved.

Including repairs and foundation work, the Society estimates it would cost around $250,000 to move the Depot.

Vice President Harry White wants to see the building saved.

"You'd hate to see stuff go. We've lost a lot of main street already over the years with things that... no maintenance being done on buildings and have to taking them out."

If it is moved, White says that the depot will be refurbished to restore its former glory.

"Try to recreate it as a depot from the time when it would've been in use. The upstairs was like an apartment for the depot agent, and the downstairs was where the general office was, as well as the telegraph."

The Society is hoting a community input meeting in January to discuss what should be done with the depot.

