Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

ROCHESTER, Minnesota- The John Marshall girls basketball team is off to a fast start to the season. After a losing record last year, the team is off to a 4-0 start.
The Rockets have dominated opponents on the hardwood, defeating each opponent by double digits. Part of the success has been because their offense, with multiple players averaging double figures in scoring.
JM will face Northfield on Tuesday at 10.
