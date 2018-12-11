Clear

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

John Marshall has been known for their boys basketball program. Their girls team might change that.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 11:13 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota- The John Marshall girls basketball team is off to a fast start to the season. After a losing record last year, the team is off to a 4-0 start. 

The Rockets have dominated opponents on the hardwood, defeating each opponent by double digits. Part of the success has been because their offense, with multiple players averaging double figures in scoring. 

JM will face Northfield on Tuesday at 10.  

More fog will be possible tonight.
