Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rock Steady Boxing provides confidence and hope for those with Parkinson's

“They’re actually able to make small improvements following those classes and overall with lots of extra exercise, they’re actually able to slow the progression of this disease.”

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 11:43 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - “So, we have these individuals who under normal circumstances are unable to function personally on their own and require a lot of extra attention,” said Ken Baerg, Operations Director at 125 LIVE. “Through these classes, they start to gain back a lot of their independence and it’s something that their caregivers, their loved one are enamored with us for.”

There’s no doubt about it, the folks at 125 LIVE in the Med City have a good thing going with Rock Steady Boxing, an evidence-based wellness program designed primarily for those living with Parkinson’s disease.

Ken Baerg, the Operations Director says it’s their mission to help.

“We know there’s quite a population of under-served adults here in Rochester and the surrounding communities that are really in need of something to help them slow the progression of this really aggressive disease.”

KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, and Weekend Sports Anchor, Zach Gilleland, was invited to try the program for themselves. They stretched, and dove into the workout head first, quickly learning how the program offers hope to those battling central nervous system disorders.

“They’re actually able to make small improvements following those classes and overall with lots of extra exercise, they’re actually able to slow the progression of this disease,” Baerg said.

125 LIVE offers classes at 3 PM on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays, at 6 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at 10 AM on Saturdays. Each class has anywhere between 8-16 participants. The classes also continue to see growth and results.

“When we first started, we had one or two participants but we held on and they’ve been so excited about it that they’ve told their friends with the disease, they’ve told their friends, and now we have a waiting list of individuals just trying to get into classes and we keep adding new classes.”

For more information on Rock Steady Boxing, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Clear
-15° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -15°
Charles City
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -25°
Rochester
Clear
-16° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -35°
Brutal cold and blowing snow this morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester's LInks to Titanic

Image

Section wrestling semifinalists

Image

Lourdes wins Section title

Image

What goes into the decision to cancel or delay school

Image

Rock Steady Boxing

Image

New CBD store in Rochester

Image

Britt opens warming shelter in City Hall

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/13

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/13

Image

StormTeam3: Cold Weather Science Experiments

Community Events