Rock Steady Boxing provides confidence and hope for those with Parkinson's

ROCHESTER, Minn. - “So, we have these individuals who under normal circumstances are unable to function personally on their own and require a lot of extra attention,” said Ken Baerg, Operations Director at 125 LIVE. “Through these classes, they start to gain back a lot of their independence and it’s something that their caregivers, their loved one are enamored with us for.”

There’s no doubt about it, the folks at 125 LIVE in the Med City have a good thing going with Rock Steady Boxing, an evidence-based wellness program designed primarily for those living with Parkinson’s disease.

Ken Baerg, the Operations Director says it’s their mission to help.

“We know there’s quite a population of under-served adults here in Rochester and the surrounding communities that are really in need of something to help them slow the progression of this really aggressive disease.”

KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, and Weekend Sports Anchor, Zach Gilleland, was invited to try the program for themselves. They stretched, and dove into the workout head first, quickly learning how the program offers hope to those battling central nervous system disorders.

“They’re actually able to make small improvements following those classes and overall with lots of extra exercise, they’re actually able to slow the progression of this disease,” Baerg said.

125 LIVE offers classes at 3 PM on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays, at 6 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at 10 AM on Saturdays. Each class has anywhere between 8-16 participants. The classes also continue to see growth and results.

“When we first started, we had one or two participants but we held on and they’ve been so excited about it that they’ve told their friends with the disease, they’ve told their friends, and now we have a waiting list of individuals just trying to get into classes and we keep adding new classes.”

For more information on Rock Steady Boxing, click here.