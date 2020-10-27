Rochester's unemployment rate is decreasing, but it's important to shop local

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's still no end in sight as coronavirus cases rise in Minnesota. However, that's not stopping people from getting back to work.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce conducted three surveys with local businesses since the beginning of the pandemic and KIMT News 3 was told the numbers are looking steady for the Med City. It seems like we're now in the recovery phase of the pandemic, but it's going to be challenging for small businesses. The second largest industry is hospitality, meaning restaurants and retailers. Those were also the businesses hit the hardest.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President, Kathleen Harrington, said one in three jobs in Olmsted County comes from small business. "Because it's not all about just walking into a Brick and Mortar establishment. It is thinking first locally," explained Harrington. "Thinking first before you go on to Amazon, before you even type that in your browser that you go to a new website called 'shop local safely' and plug in what you're looking for and up will pop businesses that are here that you can order or get the product that you're looking for."

Harrington said if another shutdown were to happen, it would be a compounded effect on Rochester's economy. "The sector that will be most hit and will probably be the first to shut down, will again be hospitality, retail and restaurants," Harrington explained. "They still haven't recovered yet, so it would be a double hit, a double whammy. That's why it's so important for people to stay safe, to support local businesses, but do so safely."

There are over 2,000 jobs posted on indeed.com in Rochester. If you're wondering what sector we're talking about here, it really varies. There are postings for veterinarians and Fed Ex workers to factory workers and hospitality - a little bit of everything. Harrington said they want to see more opportunities become available for construction workers and she's hearing more projects will be happening soon so those workers can get back to business