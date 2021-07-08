Rochester's summertime staple, Thursdays Downtown, is officially back

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday marks the official return of Thursdays Downtown in Rochester! You'll see vendors, tents and live music back in action.

Thursdays Downtown has been a block-party-style event since 2004, growing into this huge music and arts festival. It's been nearly a year and a half of canceled or modified events through the Rochester Downtown Alliance - the organization largely in charge of the 10-week event.

If you're wondering how many vendors you can browse through at the festival, the answer is about 80! Some are first-time participants and others have taken part in the event since the first one. That includes Carroll's Corn.

The owner, of the shop, Seamus Kolb, said he's happy the Rochester Downtown Alliance was able to adjust and still make the summertime staple happen. "I'm really excited that they were able to make it work despite the construction, not knowing what was gonna happen with COVID and just getting us all back together again," he explained. "We're really excited for music, other food vendors downtown and really just being able to see people again."

Kolb said he keeps coming back because it's an event that brings people together from all over. "Thursdays Downtown just really gives us a chance to see more people that aren't working downtown on a regular basis, it brings more locals," he explained. "But it also gives patience and everyone else something exciting during the week if they're here through the clinic. They want events like this to be happening. So, that's what excites us every year."

Thursdays Downtown kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. The last day of the weekly festival is September 9th.