Rochester's recommended 2021 budget includes no tax levy increase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The recommended city budget for 2021 includes no increase in Rochester’s tax levy.

The 2021 operating budget and the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan will be reviewed at a City Council study session on Monday. City officials say the budget includes no recommended tax levy hike, no increase in electric or water rates, no parking ramp or transit rate increases, and $97.8 million in expense reductions from 2020.

“I am pleased to share the recommended budget,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “This year has been and continues to be a difficult year for everyone. Achieving a zero percent increase in the 2021 property tax levy during a time of reduced Local Government Aid and the financial impacts of COVID-19, is a testament to the City’s commitment to our community. I thank Mayor Norton and City Council for their leadership during these difficult times.”

To view Rochester’s recommended 2021 operating budget, click here. To view the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan budget, click here.