Rochester's plan to ensure safe polling sites on Primary Election Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Primary Election Day in Minnesota gets closer, the city of Rochester recently announced a new plan to make sure polling locations are safe during the pandemic.

It's called the "Election Day COVID-19 Preparedness Plan." Measures include cleaning and shifting some polling places to allow for more space.

City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead tells KIMT News 3 Tuesday's Primary Election will be a good test fun before November when they expect higher voter turnout.

"We have found the polling place procedures to be a really good starting place to let folks know that we really thought about these issues," Hollingshead explains. "We really put time and energy into making sure that we're prepared for a safe election day, and then just making sure we're staying consistent as we get questions."

Masks are required in polling places. If you're not comfortable going inside, a curbside voting option is also available.

