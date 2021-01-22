Rochester's pilot COVID-19 vaccination site is open for business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community members 65 and older are sharing their excitement as Rochester's pilot COVID-19 vaccination site has begun distributing vaccines.

How Rochester's site works is patients receive a temperature check along with a brand new mask upon first entering the building.

The next step is to head into a check-in area where they receive a notice of privacy practices and a fact sheet for caregivers and recipients. Then, patients go to one of four different designated lines and from there they'll then receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Incident commander at the site Julie Drake added, "Once they get here it takes about 45 minutes for them to be processed through, which includes a wait time."

All patients 65 and older as well as educators and child care workers who've registered through the Minnesota Department of Health's patient portal receive a specific appointment time.

Drake said, "We're able to facilitate equally doses for the elderly and teachers. So, that's also wonderful because the teachers are going to be able to get back into the classroom and hopefully more and more in-school opportunities will be happening for our students across the state."

With limited doses of the vaccine, only 6,000 Minnesotans were able to make appointments for the pilot program across the state so far, community members say they feel fortunate to be among the first to be vaccinated.

Bob Stokke from the Twin Cities said he feels, "Pretty lucky! I was telling my wife it was kind of like watching Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - we got the golden ticket on the first day."

Robert Spielman says he also came down from the Twin Cities in the hopes of getting things back to normal.

Spielman added, "Yeah, I want to get back to normal and being able to go places and see people and travel down to Florida to see my grandchildren and all that good stuff."

Drake says there are more than 300 patients receiving vaccinations at the site every day.

She said, "The joy we see in these seniors who have been able to get an appointment and know that they're going to get the vaccine and be able to hopefully see their families. Many of them have told me stories that they haven't seen their grandchildren since March, or early in the summer when they could be outside, so that is very heartwarming."

If you have an appointment to get vaccinated Drake asks all patients bring a paper copy of their appointment or have it on their phone. It can also be helpful to wear a short-sleeved shirt to make the process go a bit faster.

The site is open from noon until 8PM but staff have asked KIMT News 3 not disclose the site's location since it's by appointment only.