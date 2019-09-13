Rochester's only Salvation Army store is closing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is closing its remaining Thrift Store and Donation Center in Rochester.

With the closure of the adjacent Kmart, the sublease for the Salvation Army store at 201 9th Street SE has been terminated. It will close on September 28 but will continue to sell existing merchandise and honor store vouchers until then.

The Salvation Army store at 4921 West Frontage road closed on July 31, also because its lease expired.

Major Robert Mueller says they want to operate a story in Rochester but, after these two closures, are looking to own a building and not lease. He says they’ll go back to the drawing board and hope to decide on a course of action by early 2020.

The Salvation Army issued a statement says it is “very grateful to the patrons of this store and to those who have generously donated merchandise” and “remains deeply committed to meeting the needs of our community to the best of its ability.”