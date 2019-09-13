Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester's only Salvation Army store is closing

Second closure this year due to lease coming to an end.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 3:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is closing its remaining Thrift Store and Donation Center in Rochester.

With the closure of the adjacent Kmart, the sublease for the Salvation Army store at 201 9th Street SE has been terminated. It will close on September 28 but will continue to sell existing merchandise and honor store vouchers until then.

The Salvation Army store at 4921 West Frontage road closed on July 31, also because its lease expired.

Major Robert Mueller says they want to operate a story in Rochester but, after these two closures, are looking to own a building and not lease. He says they’ll go back to the drawing board and hope to decide on a course of action by early 2020.

The Salvation Army issued a statement says it is “very grateful to the patrons of this store and to those who have generously donated merchandise” and “remains deeply committed to meeting the needs of our community to the best of its ability.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
A cooler Friday with a potential for storms Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Austin flooding

Image

Ten candidates hit the debate stage

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Pine Island AD to take responsibility for volleyball program

Image

Byron holds off Hayfield in HVL matchup

Image

Triple Crown Winner Tests Positive For Performance Enhancer

Image

Handling severe weather at school

Image

My Fair Trade

Image

Continuing coverage: repaving Federal Ave.

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/12

Community Events