Rochester's new city administrator reflects on opportunities ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's new city administrator is officially on the job.

Alison Zelms is now tasked with providing strategic leadership for city operations, and carrying out the policies of the mayor and city council.

Zelms says she'll take an active role in managing the top-notch professionals who work within the city, and making connections between departments and the community.

It will be a task Zelms takes on with a significantly smaller city budget this year due in part to the pandemic. Zelms says she sees working with a reduced budget as an opportunity to be more efficient and strategic with spending.

"That's a challenge, but it's also an opportunity to be really thoughtful about where we're putting dollars and how we're getting things done," Zelms told KIMT News 3. "It really puts a lot of pressure on an opportunity to be better partners, to be better collaborators, to know where we are going to be the doers and the leaders, and where we're going to be the influencers and the supporters."

The new city administrator adds she's looking forward to working with Rochester's first-ever Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, who she says will be announced very soon.

"The organization really needs this, the community needs it, and I need to have a person who that has that type of background support so that we can integrate the thoughts, the improvements throughout the organization, throughout our work, and throughout our policy work that we bring to the city council for their decisions," Zelms said.

Zelms also tells KIMT News 3 she is excited to help the city perform as a high-functioning team, and grow its culture of innovation.