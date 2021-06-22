Rochester's Civic Music Manager is retiring after 32 years

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man who has helped Rochester make beautiful music for over 32 years is retiring.

Steven J. Schmidt has announced he is stepping down as General Manager and Artistic Director of the Rochester Civic Music department.

“I want to thank Steven Schmidt for his commitment to the organization and community over the past 32 years,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms. “We celebrate what Civic Music has achieved under his leadership and wish him the best as he takes this step to enjoy retirement. In the coming weeks and months we will work with Steve, his team and others to ensure Rochester residents and visitors continue to have access to offerings as we reinvent once again how to provide programming in the future.”

Schmidt’s leadership has developed performance programs like Down by the Riverside, which has served over one million concertgoers and featured music by Asleep at the Wheel, Little Joe Y La Familia, The Dixie Chicks, Kansas, Collective Soul, Lucius, Koko Taylor, The Fab Four, and George Thorogood & the Destroyers.

“It has been one of the great joys of my life to lead the City of Rochester Civic Music Department/Riverside Concerts,” says Schmidt. “The department has embarked on a course of "continuous reinvention” and one of the Department’s greatest strengths is that it continues to advance this commitment to renewal and change. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve audiences and artists alike, to delight constituents with music both familiar and new, and to work with the talented and dedicated ensemble that is Team Civic Music and the Civic Music Board.”

Schmidt will officially retire in September 2021.