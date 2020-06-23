Rochester's mayor expresses frustration with recent White House remarks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says she’s disappointed by remarks made during a White House Press Briefing yesterday.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany discussed the president’s opinion on the way Democratic state and city leaders are keeping their communities safe.

She said, “Lets be clear here the states are responsible for policing their streets, the governors, the mayors are responsible for ensuring that our streets are safe that the American people are protected and what we've seen is in far too many Democrat-run states and Democrat-run cities we have seen violence and chaos.”

McEnany went on to says that Democrat-run cities are “nothing like that law and order that we saw in D.C. when President Trump stepped in and surged the National Guard.”

Norton tells KIMT News 3 she believes the president was throwing mayors and governor “under the bus.”

She said, “We need to find ways to move forward together in a positive way and to have the leader of our nation criticizing mayors and governors that way, it just really set me back. I was really upset about that.”

Norton believes many mayors are non-partisan and don’t focus on politics but rather serving the community.

“I wanted to hear a statement of pulling together from our top office in this country rather than another opportunity to divide at a local level which in my mind is unprecedented,” she added. “I don't know that I every recall hearing a comment from a president of a country trying to divide cities like this.”

Norton previously served in the Minnesota House of Representatives as a Democrat but again, says she works to be non-partisan as mayor of Rochester.

You can find the full statement from the White House here.