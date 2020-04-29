Rochester's hospitality industry prepares to reopen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As shelter in place orders are relaxed the tourism industry can begin to open its doors again.

On Wednesday Destination Medical Center's week-long webinar series 'Road to Recovery' is exploring how the hospitality industry can successfully reopen operations.

Experience Rochester says we'll likely see changes to not only hotels but meeting and event spaces.

President Joe Wards says, for example, tables that would normally hold ten people would be downsized to three. He also says event spaces that might seat up to 1,500 people would be condensed to 320 people to maintain proper social distancing and ensure the health and safety of visitors.

"These are the examples of the types things our team continues to work on to make sure we have as close to a blueprint for reopening as possible," said Ward. "And, I would certainly encourage any other venues, yes we are competitive, but I would encourage any of our other colleagues throughout the industry to do the same for your property at this time and take advantage of this time."

As far as the hotel industry, director of sales at Avra Hospitality Angie Richards says there are changes in the works such as lessening face-to-face interaction through phone apps.

That may include using your phone as a key or requesting towels through the app instead of going down to the front desk.

The industry is also considering moves like limiting the amount of people in elevators and rethinking common spaces such as for buffets or continental breakfasts.