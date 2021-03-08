Rochester's first female mayor shares insight on International Women's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton is reflecting on the importance of inspiring young women as the world commemorates International Women's Day.

Norton was elected as Rochester's first female mayor in 2018. In January, she was also appointed to the Executive Council of the Young Women's Initiative and the Young Women's Cabinet by Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan.

The mayor says celebrating the achievements of women across the world and promoting gender equity is key in encouraging young women to excel.

"Celebrating International Women's Day, and really highlighting and holding up the achievements of women around the world have had is one way to help encourage the younger generation to go for the gold, go for what they want, whether it be at work or their personal life," Norton said.

Mayor Norton adds during her time leading the Med City, she has "certainly" encountered gender bias, sometimes from people who question whether a woman is capable of doing her job. She feels part of her role is demonstrating a woman can lead a city just as well or better than a man, even during a pandemic.

"At least I feel that's my role, is helping to educate people by doing a good job, and by leading a city. Particularly through this difficult time, that a woman can do it as well or better than a man."

Mayor Norton says this coming year, she is excited to work with city leaders on addressing systemic gender and racial biases.