Rochester's downtown nightlife dwindles during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester residents can count on two hands the number of downtown bars and dancefloors that closed during the pandemic: Legend's, Dooley's Pub, and the Loop, to name a few.

Some restaurants, including ones with full bars, made it to the other side of the pandemic, but Rochester's downtown nightlife scene does not resemble pre-pandemic times. Options for dancing or drinking cheap drinks in plastic cups are limited.

"Kathy's is great, but it can't be the only bar," says Leah Joy Bee. She owns downtown business Canvas & Chardonnay. She's concerned about the lack of places for people to safely gather, drink, and dance in the downtown area. She wants to see small businesses pop up throughout downtown with new bars, places to dance and sing karaoke, and LGBTQ-friendly spaces.

"People are always going to hang out downtown, even if there is just one bar and having just one bar creates violence and anger and aggression," expresses Bee. "We just saw that unfortunately last weekend and that kind of behavior will continue if we don't have safe spaces for everybody to hang out in." Following the early morning weekend shooting that killed one person in Rochester's downtown, Bee is concerned there are not enough late-night establishments for people to spread out and let out some energy. She's been noticing large groups of people on the security camera in the alleyway behind her business late at night, leaving behind alcohol bottles.

Bee hopes entities like the City of Rochester, the Rochester Downtown Alliance, or Destination Medical Center will offer small business start-up initiatives. She understands the financial challenges of opening a business downtown. She has a liquor license at Canvas & Chardonnay, and tells KIMT she'll be paying more than $7,000 for it this year, on top of also rising downtown rent costs.

"I believe that the City of Rochester does want to deter small business owners from opening bars in downtown Rochester. They want chain-ran businesses and we can't see that happen. When small businesses die, the community dies. Small businesses give money back to the community. They create safe events for the community," says Bee.

One former Rochester bar's future remains in limbo. The building that was once home to Legend's is possibly going to be demolished, but it's still under review for possible landmark status.