Rochester's Well Living Lab joins indoor health project

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Well Living Lab is teaming up with KB Home on a multi-year research project.

Well Living Lab, founded by Mayo Clinic and Delos, focuses on improving health and well-being by transforming indoor environments and KB Home is a home construction company founded in 1957. The research project will have three phases:

Phase 1: Launching in February 2021, KB Home and the Well Living Lab will educate homebuyers about current healthy home technologies and products at a new KB community model home in Phoenix near the Mayo Clinic Arizona campus.

Phase 2: KB Home will build a dedicated “test laboratory” home for the Well Living Lab to conduct evidence-generating research about the impact of indoor environments on the health of occupants.

Phase 3: KB Home and the Well Living Lab will begin pilot studies in partnership with homeowners in the Phoenix area to validate research outcomes to create healthier indoor environments and gain insight on how to best bring them to consumers.

“The Well Living Lab draws upon the expertise of our building, health, and behavioral scientists to conduct human-focused studies in both simulated and real-world settings,” says Dr. Win Shen, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and advisor to the Well Living Lab on its Healthy Home research project. “There are many benefits to this multiyear project that will allow the Well Living Lab to bring its research out of the lab and into real homes. By conducting studies with KB Home, we can gather valuable data to improve the places where people live, work, and play.”

“We made the commitment almost two decades ago to building sustainable homes that can support the health of their residents,” says Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Well before the current pandemic, we saw we could offer affordable homes that can make a positive impact on what we value most but can’t buy: our health. We’re proud to lead our industry in focusing on improved indoor air quality and other wellness features and honored to partner with the Well Living Lab on this multiyear research project directed at advancing the future of healthier homes.”

Well Living Lab Managing Director and Delos Senior Vice President Barbara Spurrier adds, “The Well Living Lab, in partnership with KB Home, is committed to translating and applying its discoveries to improve human health and generate tangible contributions to society.”