Rochester's Torchia wins big at American Birkiebeiner

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Rochester native Ian Torchia finished the most important and the most difficult race of his career last Sunday.

"I didn't really know if I was going to finish until I turned that last corner," he said.

In near-whiteout conditions, Torchia won the 47th American Birkiebeiner classic-style race, finishing the grueling 43k race with a time of 2 hours, 39 minutes, seven minutes ahead of the competition.

"The tracks basically disappeared and I was following the snowmobile that was videoing me," he said. "That combined with plowing through five inches of snow, I was saying some prayers out there in that final 45 minutes."

It's another accomplishment for the Med City native, who prepared extensively for the toughest race of his life.

"At the top level of skiing everyone is so mentally primed to push themselves so hard," he said. "I've been training since high school and this year I upped my training and I do about 900 hours a year."

900 hours a year. Nearly two-and-a-half hours per day. Torchia finally conquered the Birkie -- even if it took every last ounce of his body.