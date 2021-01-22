Rochester's State of the City focuses on the future: 'We want to make this a world-class city with opportunities for everyone'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The focus is on the future in the city of Rochester.

In the State of the City address Friday morning, city leaders took the opportunity to look forward while acknowledging the difficulties that 2020 presented.

Olmsted County endured 75 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus while many schools, restaurants and businesses had their doors shut as the global pandemic raged.

While COVID is still an issue all communities are dealing with, Mayor Kim Norton said there are lessons the city can learn from a tough 2020.

“One of the themes is Forward Together,” Norton said. “It will take continued partnerships from all of us and more to take Rochester out of the pandemic and into a bright future.”

“We want to make this a world-class city with opportunities for everyone.”

As city leaders spoke Friday, the message was clear: Look forward.

Patrick Seeb with Destination Medical Center said one of the city’s present goals is to “look to ensure local businesses can participate in Rochester’s growth.”

“In a world where you can work anywhere, why not Rochester, Minnesota?” Seeb said.

John Wade with Rochester Area Economic Development said the city is “better positioned than ever before.”

“We have the opportunity to advance this economy for the city, the county and for the region,” Wade said.